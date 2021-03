WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Rainey Jr, aka Tariq from Power was pulled over by the police.

He filmed the interaction.

He posted the video and captioned it, this guy was bout to shoot me I swear that camera saved my life.

Look what he does as he looks into the lens.

Said stop reaching while I was looking for my license. I guess he was tryna come up with a reason to shoot me.

Michael believes he was pulled over for being Black with a nice car.

