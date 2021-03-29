Paris Nicole
NLE Choppa Arrested

NLE Choppa was arrested in Broward County, Florida.

He was found in possession of Xanax, cannabis and synthetic cannabis.

He is also being charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and carrying a concealed firearm.

Back in September he tweeted, I wanna spread positivity and wake people up. I’ll still drop them for y’all tho [songs about violence] but just know I’m on to better. I’m tryna grow I got more to talk about now.

He has also spoken out against the vaccine and started to embrace a more holistic lifestyle.

He has promoted a plant based diet and living off of natural resources.

