Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B showed off her long natural hair on social media.

Everyone had something to say about it.

One person wrote, one thing you can say about these female rappers is they got some inchesssss.

That commenter was referring to Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Then there were others, y’all need to stop saying ‘oh she’s Latina/Mexican so of course she has long hair. Anybody can grown long hair. Ethnicity/race has nothing to do with it.

For those that are saying she has ‘good hair’ because she’s mixed..um..you don’t have to be mixed to have ‘good hair’ Who taught y’all that? and you don’t have to be rich either.

