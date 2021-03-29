Derek Chauvin is on Trial for George Floyd’s Death

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory gets underway today in Minneapolis – the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is facing two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd – whose death kicked off mass protests in cities across the country last summer.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks and will attract attention from all over the globe. CNN has called it “the biggest courtroom case in the streaming TV age”.

Opening arguments begin Monday at 10am EST. Chauvin faces up to 40 years behind bars if found guilty on all counts.

