Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Derek Chauvin is on Trial for George Floyd’s Death

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Protests Continue After The Death Of George Floyd, In Houston

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

One of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory gets underway today in Minneapolis – the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is facing two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd – whose death kicked off mass protests in cities across the country last summer.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks and will attract attention from all over the globe.  CNN has called it “the biggest courtroom case in the streaming TV age”.

Opening arguments begin Monday at 10am EST.  Chauvin faces up to 40 years behind bars if found guilty on all counts.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close