Young Dolph is giving away $100k to his fans

Young Dolph teamed up with fellow rapper Key Glock to drop Dum and Dummer 2, the sequel to their previous collaborative album.

The first album had immediate success, selling 45,000 units it’s first week; along with charting the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 and peaking at #4 on the Billboard Top R&B & Hip-Hop Albums.

Young Dolph wants to give back to the listeners who made the first album successful, by giving away $100k.

Broken down into fours, Young Dolph will issue a $25k challenge his fans to do a specific task each week over the next month.

Dolph took to his Instagram to issue the first challenge to his fans. Asking them to email him the 10,888th word said on the album.

C’mon Dolph… sheesh! Are adlibs included? I’m already stressed out, That’s a lot of active listening! And I’m sure the challenges will be harder as the weeks progress. So get those ears ready to hear, and get a head start with the visual to the first song on the album, Penguins.

