N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black Father Of Her Children Says Of Viral Racist Outburst

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman who went viral this week after a video showed her hurling the N-word at a Black bakery employee who refused her service because she wouldn’t wear a mask is speaking out about the racist episode in New York City.
Durven Dawes, who is Black, had some choice words about Stephanie Denaro, the pro-Trump, COVID-denying, anti-vaxxing racist mother of his biracial children who were also present and filmed in the video recorded at Davidovich Bakery located in Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. TMZ reported that Dawes said Denaro using the N-word is “nothing new for her” and called on her to not only accept responsibility for her actions but to also atone for them.
Dawes recently told a TMZ camera crew in New York that he has “a problem with everybody using that form of language” and said he was “concerned about my children’s safety.” He also suggested “she gets proper mental care” and described her words as “race spitting poison.”
Finding out the father of Denaro’s children is Black was just the latest twist to the racist saga that happened during a recent trip to the bakery that she is now banned from. Denaro told the New York Post this week that she never called the bakery employee the N-word, despite video evidence to the contrary.
“I didn’t call him the N-word. I called him a term to describe his behavior,” Denaro insisted, revising history. “Listen, there are different ways to spell things. I called him a specific word.”
However, Denaro also took to her Instagram account this week to express that she did not have any remorse for the reason she’s been added to the annals of Karen infamy.
“I came here to say this,” she posted. “I STAND BY WHAT I SAID!!!!! You mistreat me with my children. You infringed on my freedoms. I have freedom of speech. I can SAY WHAT I FEEL. Leave me alone and stop attacking me for saying my opinion.”
Denaro added: “But to say a variance of a word is off limits because of somebody’s skin tone? That’s just a weird way form of gate-keeping. If a Black mother was using these words wouldn’t it be child abuse too?”
Denaro’s four bi-racial children were by her side during the encounter which took place after the worker asked Denaro to wear a mask for social distancing precautions. After Denaro refused, the worker told Denaro she would be denied service and asked her to leave.
When a security officer intervened and asked her to leave, Denaro was bubbling with racist hatred.
“Why? ‘Cause he’s a b—h ass n—-r?” she asked, prompting nearby patrons to respond in shock. Denaro then began repeating the slur in the video.
“That’s what he is! That’s what he is!” she said before adding: “B—h ass n—-r…I just said it!”
Watch the unfortunate video footage below.
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK
— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
Denaro was eventually escorted out by security. It was reported that the NYPD initially suggested that it would not be investigating the matter because a police report was never filed. However, TMZ reported that a complaint has since been filed with the NYPD.
Dawes, the father of Denaro’s kids, had a message for her: “atone yourself, you’re educated enough to do the right thing.
Dawes may be wrong about that, however, since Denaro was also filmed harassing an Asian shopper at a nearby Whole Foods following the incident at Davidovich Bakery.
Anti-Mask Racist Karen (from the last post) now at Whole Foods in NY being racist toward an Asian shopper. pic.twitter.com/kCs2wAESpb
— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
Using multiple Instagram accounts, Denaro repeatedly posts her bizarre encounters, including one recent post where she showed an empty bus where a driver was forced to curb the bus after she refused to wear a mask.
In one post, Denaro claimed that she’s a Black woman, posting a forged ancestry breakdown that said she was 39 percent Nigerian.
“All of you hating on me for no reason! News flash!!!! I AM BLACK!!!!!’ Denaro posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
“My skin color does not look dark but my ancestry results came back as me being black! So do not be mad at me no more.”
She also claimed that she has no issue using the N-word since her children are bi-racial.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’ Doubles Down After Hurling Racial Slurs At Black Cashier
NYPD Reportedly Not Investigating Racist Anti-Masker Hurling N-Word At Black Bakery Worker
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video10 of 26
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Human Capital Stock. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.21 of 26
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black Father Of Her Children Says Of Viral Racist Outburst was originally published on newsone.com