WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

To pay homage to the flavor of our own hometown neighborhood in Lynchburg, TN, Jack Daniels is supporting D.C.’s home-grown African American and Latino businesses by providing three $5,000 small-business grants to businesses whose industries reflect the robust flavors of Jack Honey, Jack Apple, and Jack Fire!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: