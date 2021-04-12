Jack Daniel’s Neighborhood Flavor. New Beginnings. MAKE IT COUNT.

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

To pay homage to the flavor of our own hometown neighborhood in Lynchburg, TN, Jack Daniels is supporting Philly’s home-grown African American and Latino businesses by providing three $5,000 small-business grants to businesses whose industries reflect the robust flavors of Jack Honey, Jack Apple, and Jack Fire!

For a chance to win enter your email address below. You will then be led to an entry form where you can enter a brief description of how your small business or the business of an entrepreneur you know has been impacted by the pandemic and why you believe you/that person deserves to win the $5,000 prize courtesy of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Please Note : Entries will close on 4/24/21 at 11:50 PM EST and winners will be selected on 4/30/21. In addition to this, one winner will be invited to join an IG Live workshop hosted by Paris Nicole on our Instagram page! Nicole is a top rated on-air personality at Philly’s Hip Hop 103.9 where she hosts her daily midday show 10am-3pm. Recently promoted to Program Director of Hip Hop 103.9, Nicole is also one of the youngest radio executives in the country.

