National Cheesesteak Day Deals; Free Prizes, Food, a Trip to Cancun!

Various cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia competing for your dollars today, offering amazing deals, free food, and even a trip to Cancun on national cheesesteak day!

Chickie’s & Pete’s are bring back the crabby cheesesteak for a limited time only! Delicious crab meat on top of a cheesesteak? You don’t even need to spend that stimmy on crab legs! Not to mention their exclusive deal for the day: Buy 2 cheesesteaks and get an order of FREE crabfries!

Pennsylvania’s go-to frozen cheesesteak brand Steak -Umm is having a cheesesteak recipe contest, offering a year supply of free steak-umm’s to the best recipe.

enter your FAVE cheesesteak recipe for a chance to win FREE steak-umm for a YEAR 1) submit your recipe along with a photo/video

2) you'll get a custom link with your recipe to share so people can vote for you

3) tag us and spread the word! LET'S GOOOOhttps://t.co/N6jDYnFi3e — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) March 17, 2021

Charleys Philly Steaks is offering free cheesesteaks for a YEAR! All you have to do is comment on this instagram post!

With or Without Cheesesteaks in Northeast Philadelphia is offering free cheesesteaks, fries and soda to it’s loyal program members. Two Philadelphia sports jerseys are going to be raffled off as well. The raffle is active until the end of the month 3/31, and the two winners will be announced on 4/1.

Many of the hottest spots around are participating in the national holiday, but Delco steaks sound like they have the best deal! You could win a trip to cancun if you beat out the best of the best in a cheesesteak eating contest!

Or.. you can stick to your local corner store, they make good cheesesteaks too! Hopefully they have a deal going on. If not, loosen up those belt hoops, pick the spot that has the best deal, and dine in! Happy National Cheesesteak Day!

