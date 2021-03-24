Sixers announce Hennessy as Official Team Spirit

Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers inked a multi-year partnership with Hennessy, making it the official spirit of the franchise.

Hennessy’s deal includes in-area signage at the Wells Fargo Center, and digital/ social media marketings on the teams app, and social media platforms.

The sixers are one of ten NBA teams to make Hennessy the official spirit of their franchise, expanding the Hennessy brand’s visibility. “These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing to engage and impact the NBA fans on a local level.” Said Jasmine Allen, VP of Hennessy US.

Sixers fans seemed to take a liking to the collaboration. But it wouldn’t be good old fashioned Philly acceptance without a little bit of bidding, as sixers twitter let the jokes rip!

