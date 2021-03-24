Sixers announce Hennessy as Official Team Spirit

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia 76ers inked a multi-year partnership with Hennessy, making it the official spirit of the franchise.

The @sixers have signed a deal with @Hennessy making it the official spirit of the team. The 76ers now become the 10th #NBA team to sign a deal with Hennessy after it signed a leaguewide deal last year (@sbjlombardo). Free to read: https://t.co/CAvBJfQtro pic.twitter.com/B89I3K3ZQC — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) March 23, 2021

Hennessy’s deal includes in-area signage at the Wells Fargo Center, and digital/ social media marketings on the teams app, and social media platforms.

The sixers are one of ten NBA teams to make Hennessy the official spirit of their franchise, expanding the Hennessy brand’s visibility. “These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing to engage and impact the NBA fans on a local level.” Said Jasmine Allen, VP of Hennessy US.

76ERS AND HENNESSY SPONSORSHIP??? DRUNK ALL SUMMER https://t.co/gTCoUrXdPT — NasFromFOF🤑 (@nasir10_) March 23, 2021

Sixers fans seemed to take a liking to the collaboration. But it wouldn’t be good old fashioned Philly acceptance without a little bit of bidding, as sixers twitter let the jokes rip!

JR Smith seeing the 76ers are now sponsored by Hennessy pic.twitter.com/HnWIiYY54g — Ry🐝 (@NinjaBands) March 23, 2021

