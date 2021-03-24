Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Joseline Hernandez is taking a break from her wigs and rocking her natural hair for a month. The Joseline’s Cabaret star who rose to reality TV fame on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta shared a photo of her healthy natural hair with fans with the caption, “I need it A Month off without the Costumes.” She credited her hairstylist, owner of Cassidy Caroline Salon & Spa, with her silky and trimmed tresses.

Joseline’s bare face and real hair photo garnered a ton of praise from celebrity friends who follow the beloved personalty. She took us back to the 90s with this doobie wrap:

Joseline is certainly feeling herself and who came blame her? She looks great and so does her hair.

In 2019, Joseline signed a deal with Zeus Networks to produce Joseline’s Cabaret, which turned out to be one of the network’s most popular series. Joseline is gearing up for the third season of Joseline’s Cabernet, in Vegas.

“I feel great. I feel amazing. I feel so powerful that I finally got my dream,” Joseline told AtlantaBlackStar. “We got the green light tonight. I feel good about season 3.”

Wetv announced they acquired Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami from Zeus Network, will premiere on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 10 pm EST.

The former Marriage Bootcamp star is also celebrating success in the love department. She and soon-to-be husband/ producer Balistic Beats are thriving and keeping it sexy as usual on the ‘gram. They recently celebrated three-years together. Balistic wrote on Instagram, “Happy Anniversary to my Beautiful Lady @joseline 3 Years with a lifetime to Go! I love you Babe.”

We love to see it.

