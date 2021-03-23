Who’s Cappin?! Author & Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Confirms He Was Unfaithful To His Wife In a YouTube Video

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Author and Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn is social media’s enemy number one today. He’s being exposed for being a cheater after building his entire career on being faithful and loving his wife of 12 years. Recently, it has come out that of those 12, he’s actually been cheating for 4 of them. Lore’l is calling cap on not only Jaxn but his wife for sitting in his apology video, and for previously calling out Paster John Gray for cheating as well.

