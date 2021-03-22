Miami Beach Is Closing Causeways, And Imposing Spring Break South Beach Curfew

The Spring Break crowds in Miami Beach are a hot mess right now. So much so that because of overcrowding, rowdiness, and fighting, the city has declared a state of emergency.

During a news conference, the city’s mayor announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the South Beach entertainment district to curb the parting going on.

He also stated that they were closing roads leading into the area.

While describing the crowds, the city manager described it as resembling a rock concert. He said, “As we hit the peak of the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed. You couldn’t see pavement and you couldn’t see grass.”

The curfew and closures will be in effect for at least 72 hours.

