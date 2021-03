Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to fashion, and her most recent spring ensemble is a hit.

The singer was spotted headed to dinner wearing a pastel blue two-piece outfit by Maisie Wilen.

She paired it with a pink-and-light blue plaid Chanel vintage coat, a pale pink Hermès bag, and a statement aqua necklace. She also had on a blue mask.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: