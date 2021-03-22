Kodak Black Calls Out Lil Pumvp For Getting Acrylic Nails

Lil Pump posted a photo showing off his new acrylic nails, and apparently, Kodak Black wasn’t a fan.

On Instagram Live, Kodak said, “Don’t be doing all that fingernail polish bulls—t. Leave that for Lil Yachty. Don’t do that s—t, Lil Pump. See, when Lil Yachty do his s—t, he be like, we don’t know. But when you do that s—t, Lil Pump, it’s like you serious. Stop that s—t, Lil Pump, or, I’ma block you.”

Lil Yachty responded with several crying laughing emojis.

Lil Pump also comments and just wrote, “Fasho.”

