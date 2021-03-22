Joe Budden Declares ‘Nicki Minaj Needs Her Flowers’

Joe Budden is giving his two cents regarding Nicki Minaj and the Recording Academy.

He said, “Nicki Minaj needs her flowers. Whoever the Grammy board is, whoever’s on there, y’all are not the ones that get to determine that Nicki Minaj and all of her impact and influence don’t get to win an award.”

He also said, “And now we’re at a stage when we have to acknowledge the, not the impersonators, but the people who were inspired by that act… I don’t think too many more years need to go by when she’s not awarded for her efforts, that’s how I felt watching Doja Cat and some of the winners there.”

Nicki has received almost a dozen Grammy nominations so far in her career, but she has never won.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: