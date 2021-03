Millions of Americans are flying during Spring Break, despite warnings from the CDC.

Last Friday saw a new high mark for air travel with more than 1.4 million people traveling through TSA checkpoints, while Saturday marked 10 consecutive days of at least 1 million air travelers.

The CDC continues to recommend that people avoid air travel. However, it’s a promising sign for airlines, which reported more than $32 billion in losses in 2020.

