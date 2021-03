Some new Iggy Azalea music is on the way.

The rapper announced she would be dropping a new song, “Sip It,” featuring Tyga.

She shared a teaser of the new song and video on Twitter. It is set to be released next month.

Tyga and Iggy worked together in the past on “Kream” in 2018.

