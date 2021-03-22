United Airlines Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After A ‘Report Of Someone’s Ear Being Bit Off’

A United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to Miami made an unexpected stop in South Carolina last week after police say a man bit another passenger.

Police say the suspect, 45-year-old John Yurkovich Jr., seemed “agitated” after a trip to the bathroom.

After asking for a glass of water, he began to “scream and thrash around.”

According to the police report, that’s when Yurkovich punched a passenger sitting next to him several times. While other people tried to restrain him, the same passenger was also allegedly bit on the ear (which later required seven stitches).

A doctor on board tried to subdue Yurkovich with a shot of Benadryl until the flight could land.

