In a recent interview, Jack Harlow revealed his hip hop influences.

He said they were Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Jay-Z and Andre 3000.

He said coming soon he would be collaborating with one of them but would not say who.

By process of elimination he has already collaborated with Wayne on the What’s Poppin remix.

The assumption is he is collaborating with Drake since he is the only one with a project coming soon.

