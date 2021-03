Teddy Riley was featured on TV One’s Uncensored Sunday night.

He shared the story about a death that changed his life.

New Edition and Guy were on tour together.

A fight broke out and a member of New Edition’s crew shot and killed Teddy Riley’s friend and security manager, Antony Bee.

His death resulted in Teddy quitting the group because he could not deal with the pressure of it.

He said he has since forgiven the person who killed his friend.

