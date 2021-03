Many criticized Justin Bieber for using excerpts from a Dr. Martin Luther King speech on his new album, Justice.

The King family has always been very protective of Dr. King’s work so many were waiting for the family to be outraged by the use of the material.

Dr. Bernice King took to Twitter and wrote, thank you @justinbieber for your support in honor of #Justice, of @TheKing Center’s work and of our #BeLove campaign.

