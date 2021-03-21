Owner of Philly Clothing Brand Paradox accused in Killing

Philadelphia police are investigating the double shooting in the Kensington area of Philadelphia earlier today.

According to 6abc, police responded to shots being fired on the 2900 block of Jasper street around 6 p.m.

A 23 year old man was shot once in the chest, and did not survive his wounds, as he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at Temple hospital.

A 26 year old man was also shot, once in the arm, as he was also transferred to Temple hospital and is currently in stable condition.

A 27 year old man is currently in police custody and was brought in for questioning.

According to popular current events Instagram account @911philly_, they received a message from an eyewitness who was apparently at the scene of the interaction. The eyewitness claims the 27 year old man was owner of Philadelphia’s popular streetwear brand Paradox.

It was alleged that the 26 year old shot himself in the process of trying to show the eyewitness and the 23 year some new merchandised he purchased. The 27 year old gentleman shot the 23 year old, in a misunderstanding that the gunfire was intended for him, when the gun went off accidentally.

We will update this story as details emerge.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: