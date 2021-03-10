Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Slams Upcoming E! Truly Hollywood Story

Cardi B Slams Upcoming E! Truly Hollywood Story

Cardi B apparently has an all new episode of E!’s True Hollywood Story series, however she’s made it clear that she’s never given the network permission to tell her story.

She tweeted,

“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story .My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?”

Still, she seemed optimistic and added,

“But hey maybe the story will be good IDK I mean I haven’t seen it .However I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready. I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad s*** since a teenager that when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”

E! Gave everyone a sneak peek of the upcoming season which is set to premiere Monday, March 15th.

Do you think Cardi B has a biopic on the way?

Silk Sonic Added To Grammy Performance Line-Up!

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will now be performing at this Sunday’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Their new band, Silk Sonic took to twitter to plead with the Academy on adding them to the line-up. In their post they began with, “Dear Grammys, if you can see it in your hearts to allow two out-of-work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record. We haven’t been able to perform for a while, and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many COVID tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine.”

The Grammy’s responded and you can catch Silk Sonic performing this Sunday, March 14th.

Their new single “Leave the Door Open” definitely deserves some recognition. I mean have you seen the video? It’s the aesthetics for me.

