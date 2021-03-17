What New Record has Drake Broken Now?

As if there were any more accolades for the Young Money millionaire to achieve to make him the undisputed artist of today’s Generation, Drake it still finding ways to outdo his competitors, as well as himself.

In a recent release from Billboard, Drake has held a spot on the Artist 100 charts since it was created in 2014, That’s 350 weeks.

With his newest release Scary Hours 2, a 3-track project which is currently ranked #1, #2, and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, make that 350 weeks in counting.

Drake took to instagram to thank Bow Wow, as his inspiration, and the reason he is here today.

“Everybody wants to celebrate and turn up. I just had to see Wizzle. – If it wasn’t for you there wouldn’t be no me.” Drake explained.

Drake also joins elite company. Standing next to Ariana Grande and The Beatles as the only artists to have the top three spots on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

Drake wasn’t lying when he said “I got more slaps than the beetles”. Outdoing the iconic group in Billboard appearances, top ten hits, and only trailing Taylor Swift in #1 Hits (32).

With his newest highly anticipated project Certified Lover Boy on the way, not to mention his current work that is still being streamed at a historic rate; I think it’s safe to say we can expect Drake to stay on the Artist 100 charts for another 52 weeks.

