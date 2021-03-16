Philly listed 2nd most traffic congested city in America

Ranking top two in the US, and Top five most traffic congested cities in the world, Philadelphians are spending more time in their cars and less time in their beds.

With over 90hrs of lost time sitting in traffics, the average peak speed reaching 23mph during morning and evening rush hour traffic; and speeds are as low as 12mph within one mile of the downtown’s core, According to inrix.com

Michael Carroll, Director of Philadelphia’s Transportation and Infrastructure systems, and OTIS Philly, Plan to collaborate with SEPTA to create the KOP Rail.

A project estimating 2 Billion dollars, would transfer commuters from King of Prussia, University City and Center City.

With vaccines being distributed to respond to this global pandemic, and lifting COVID restrictions, the anticipation of better days are ahead.

Which means more people coming back outside and more cars back on the road. Gas stations are taking early advantage with gas prices peaking over three dollars.

The projects’ ultimate goal is to eliminate the city’s congestion, and encourage more residents to utilize a more economic, efficient way of transportation.

