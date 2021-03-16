Ben Simmons Keeps His Barber Despite Positive COVID Case

The dynamic duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were simultaneously sidelined, having to follow a seven day COVID protocol after receiving haircuts from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

With the test results from the barber being revealed the day of the NBA All-star game, Embiid and Simmons were pulled hours before tip-off. Missing the All-star game as well as a couple regular season games.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons recently returns back to action, posting 14points, four rebounds, and nine assists in a win against the Spurs Sunday night.

Postgame he was asked about missing the All-Star game after win.

“He sent me a txt. He felt bad. But you know, it is what it is – That’s still my barber for sure. Because he got those fresh lineups” Simmons Said.

With Embiid out two weeks with a bone bruised in his left knee, let’s hope Simmons fresh fade as able to last him until Embiid’s return.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: