J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are … done?!

According to Page Six as well as TMZ, the celebrity power couple is calling it quits after four years together and aren’t walking down the aisle at all.

The pair began dating in 2017 and two years later, Alex popped the question with a massive ring. Although the pair were still plotting on a wedding despite COVID, apparently something threw a monkey wrench in their plans beyond the pandemic.

Before walking down the aisle, the pair were potentially looking to acquire the New York Mets but ultimately were outbid by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

“When we looked at the Mets, we looked at it is intellectual property. … We looked at this like an entertainment sports media platform,” A-Rod told NJ.com in December 2020. “And we thought baseball was just a small part of it. But through Jennifer we could we could drive the music with Live Nation business at Citi Field. With e-commerce we thought we had Mark Lloyd, best in class, what he’s done with Walmart, we could do the same with the Mets.”

He added, “We then thought that we can energize and turbo-charge the network by changing and mixing up programming a little bit, and by even getting better and higher talent. … So baseball was a small part of it, it wasn’t everything. And we felt we could buy this for $2.35 billion and over time make this a $10 or 15 billion holding company, much like the Fenway Group has done over in Boston.”

Less than a week ago, A-Rod shared a photo of the two in the Dominican Republic. Sadly, J-Lo will be staying there to continue filming a movie while A-Rod will be back in Miami.

Sheesh, we wanted them to work.

