Queen Latifah Recalls “Getting Checked” By Cicely Tyson On Live TV

We lost the legendary Cicely Tyson in January, and many Hollywood stars are looking back on her influence and the memories they shared together. She was buried in Harlem, New York during a private ceremony, and several notable figures from Hollywood and beyond joined to honor her. Tyson leaves behind a reputable legacy and many memories that will live far beyond her transition.

Equalizer star and entertainment extraordinaire, Queen Latifah, shared one of her many memories of Tyson with People.

In 2014, Tyson appeared on The Queen Latifah Show during a press run to discuss The Trip to Bountiful with Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams. Latifah recalled an inappropriately phrased question appearing on her prompter during the taping of her talk show.

“I was doing my talk show and was happy and excited, but nervous…I saw this question pop up on my prompter, and I knew that I wasn’t supposed to read the question the way it was written before I even got it out,” Latifah said. “And it was something like, ‘So do you guys so-and-so?’”

Not trusting her better judgement in correcting the phrasing of the question, Latifah repeated as is to Tyson, who did not appreciate the phrase “you guys” in reference to her and her castmates. Latifah says Tyson corrected her saying, “Wait a minute. I’m not ‘you guys.’”

Latifah mentioned that she apologized immensely for the slip-up. “I [wasn’t] raised that way,” Latifah stated about the incident. “I was raised better than that. So I knew before it was even out of my mouth, I knew.”

Latifah was appreciative of the Tyson’s correction saying that it is something everyone needs from time to time.

“I appreciated that she did that because you are never too big to get checked. You know what I mean? And some people think they’re too big to get checked. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong, and I was wrong. And she let me know that was inappropriate, and I appreciated her letting me know that because it just brought me back,” she stated.

Cicely Tyson willingly shared her wisdom with anyone she came in contact with, and she seems to have been a significant piece to the careers of some of our favorite celebrity entertainers including the great, Queen Latifah.

