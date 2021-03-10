Gillie da Kid Recalls How Dissing Lil Wayne Derailed His “Gangsta Grillz” Tape

DJ Drama was a guest on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

The backstory stems from Gillie and Lil Wayne having beef.

Gillie took a beat from DJ Drama’s Dedication 2 mixtape to go in on Lil Wayne.

Drama is off touring with TI and not aware what is happening back at home.

By the time Drama returns home, Gillie has put the song out and conducted radio interviews.

It was perceived by Lil Wayne that Drama co-signed the diss.

It also didn’t help that both Gillie and Drama are from Philly.

When Drama told Wayne he was going to do a mixtape with Gillie Wayne told him you can do what you want but me and you will never do a tape again.

DJ Drama is currently on Dedication 7.

