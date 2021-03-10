Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli in Cash for Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home

Rick Ross’ multi million dollar home was featured in Coming 2 America and he is back out buying up more real estate.

Former NBA’er Amare Stoudemire put his Ft. Lauderdale home on sale.

Rick paid $3.5 million CASH for the home.

The other cool nugget is Rick’s sister was the real estate agent.

Rick has a specific eye, he liked the sprawling estate and it’s in a secluded area.

Rick said, from the moment I stepped inside I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.

