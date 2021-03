Queen Latifah returned home to Newark, NJ on Tuesday.

She went home to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

She received the Moderna vaccine and was greeted by the mayor of Newark, NJ.

She said, every time I go to work I feel like I’m responsible for hundreds of peoples lives.

Other members of her TV show, Equalizer also received their vaccine.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: