Big Sean shot the video for his song, Deep Reverence from his Detroit 2 album.

The song features Nipsey Hussle.

Snoop appeared in the video.

Snoop said, he [Big Sean] said he was shooting a video. He called his big cousin and look what I did. I came through in all blue. Nipsey Blue.

Sean posted on social media a photo of the two and captioned it, you not human if you don’t love Snoop Dogg.

