50 Cent Calls Jeezy Desperate for Gucci Mane Verzuz

One thing about 50 Cent, he’s going to give you some good tea!

During a recent interview he said Jeezy was desperate to do Verzuz with Gucci Mane.

He said he did it to sell records as he had an album drop the day after Verzuz.

About Fif doing a Verzuz he said, it doesn’t make sense to him now that we are back outside.

He said he was watching just like everyone else, but as soon as we could go back outside I don’t understand why we still doing it.

Welp, don’t hold your breath on seeing 50 Cent in a Verzuz.

