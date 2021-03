How are you gonna do J. Cole like that? That’s the question that’s on everyone’s mind right now for NBA YoungBoy.

According to DJ Akademiks, NBA YoungBoy was supposed to meet up with J. Cole at the studio to collab on some tracks but he never showed.

J. Cole stayed at the studio for eight hours waiting on YoungBoy to show, but he didn’t and didn’t even call.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: