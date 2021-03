Several music festivals have recently announced that they will be returning this year after canceling last year due to the pandemic.

The Life Is Beautiful Festival has announced their three day concert line up and its shaping up to be one heck of a show.

Artists set to perform are Billie Eilish, Green Day, A$AP Rocky, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Ludacris, Young Thug, and several others.

The festival will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 17-19.

