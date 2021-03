If you’ve got an extra $19.5 million just lying around might as well buy your own private island in the Bahamas.

You can be the new owner of 730 acres that feature forested hills, surrounded by white beaches and of course the ocean, and is accessible by a 10-minute boat ride.

To even bid on buying,”Little Ragged Island”, you have to put down a $100,000 deposit.

