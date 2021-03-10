Paris Nicole
Lil Durk Goes All Out For India Royale’s Birthday: “To The Female That Saved My Life”

Lil Durk - Indy

Source: Station Provided/Hot 96.3 / Station Provided/Boom 102.9

Lil Durk pulled out all the stops for his fiancé’s birthday by showering her in diamonds and a beautiful tribute via Instagram.

The rapper gave India two diamond chains one with a heart pendant and one with a star pendant. The heart pendant has a pic of their daughters Willow and Skylar, and the star pendant has a pic of Lil Durk and India.

The photo of the chains were captioned with “Happy birthday to the female that saved my life when I was at my lowest point I love you 4eva – ms smurk”.

