In a recent interview, Khloe Kardashian said that she definitely wants a little sister or brother for her almost 3 year old daughter, True.

Kardashian stated that the pandemic and having to quarantine delayed the plans for another little one but they, her and Tristan Thompson, have started the process by making embryos.

The reality star wants a big family and wants to give her daughter a “buddy through life”.

