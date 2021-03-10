Disney+ Removes ‘Dumbo’ & ‘Peter Pan’ From Children’s Profiles Over Stereotypes

Disney+ has removed several movies from children’s profiles because they have negative stereotypes.

Some of the films pulled include Dumbo, Swiss Family Robinson, The Aristocats, and Peter Pan.

The streaming platform also added a warning message before the movies when they are viewed on adult accounts.

The message says, “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and they were wrong now.”

In a statement, the company also detailed what parts of the movie were offensive.

