Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

In a recent interview with People magazine, Michelle Obama opened up about mental health during the pandemic.

She said, “Depression is understandable in these circumstances, during these times. To think that somehow that we can just continue to rise above all the shock and the trauma and the upheaval that we have been experiencing without feeling it in that way is just unrealistic.”

She also spoke about very depressed herself and added that she “needed to acknowledge what I was going through, because a lot of times we feel like we have to cover that part of ourselves up, that we always have to rise above and look as if we’re not paddling hard underneath the water.”

Michelle also revealed that she has been vaccinated.

