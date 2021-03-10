Robin Thicke joined The Morning Hustle​ to discuss his new album ‘On Earth, and in Heaven’, being able to find joy through his family, therapy, and sobriety, and how he’s dealt with losing two of the most important men in his life, his father and mentor Andre Harrell.

Despite dealing with heartbreak and his house burning down, Robin also shares his recent successes like working with Lil Wayne and being apart of The Masked Singer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Robin Thicke Talks New Album, Losing His Father & Andre Harrell, Finding Joy, + The Masked Singer [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: