No Mask, No Service: Target and CVS Continue Requiring Masks In States That Lifted Mandates

Even as states such as Texas and Mississippi get rid of mask mandates, some of the nation’s largest retailers will still require them.

Kroger, Macy’s Starbucks, Target, and CVS have announced their mask policies remain in effect while shopping in their stores.

According to USA TODAY, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Ulta are also sticking with their mask requirements across the country.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said states lifting mask requirements are making a “big mistake.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves responded on Twitter, “I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

