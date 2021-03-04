SZA Fan Accuses Singer Of Lying About Personal Details, Pulls Receipts

A fan took to Twitter with a thread calling out SZA for lying about personal details surrounding her life and she seems to pull receipts.

According to @AStrangerNobody, SZA lied about owning a television, however she posted a picture of SZA seemingly working out with T.V. on the wall behind her.

In another post, she shows a tweet where SZA said she didn’t like cake with a side-by-side picture of SZA eating cake. She also claimed SZA’s freckles and hair isn’t real.

She also showed where SZA’s EP had a date, which is believed to be the year she was born, like 1989, but says SZA has claimed she was born in 1991. Finally, she says SZA’s marine biology degree from an Ivy League University isn’t real and that she flunked out of Delaware State and was a stripper.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: