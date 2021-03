Square, the mobile payments company co-founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, is acquiring a majority stake in Jay-Z’s Tidal music streaming platform.

Square will pay a mix of cash and stock in the amount of $297 million for a significant majority ownership stake.

Existing artist shareholders will be the remaining stakeholders.

Jay-Z will join Square’s Board of Directors.

The deal will close in the second quarter of 2021.

