Lil Yachty Calls DJ Vlad “FBI Agent” Over a Headline About Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Yachty is accusing DJ Vlad of twisting his words in an interview.

Yachty said of Vlad: you a b—cus that’s not what I said, stop twisting words u FBI agent.

Vlad responded: nobody’s twisting your words. They asked if you and Lil Uzi Vert were cool you said ‘ehhhh.’

Yachty said ‘ehhh’ meant he didn’t want to talk about the situation.

Vlad said that means you are not cool with him.

The thought is Yachty and Uzi do have beef and it’s over JT of City Girls. Apparently Yachty dated her before Uzi.

