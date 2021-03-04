Mathew Knowles Does Not Like Beyonce/Chloe Bailey Comparison

During a recent interview, Mathew Knowles, excuse me, “Mr. Knowles” as he corrected the interviewer, SNAPPED.

Leah Henry from 93.9 WKYS in D.C. asked Mr. Knowles about the comparisons between Chloe Bailey and Beyonce.

Mr. Knowles responded, you gotta be kidding me. Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyonce?

Talentwise? Someone is idiot enough to compare Chloe to Beyonce?

That’s actually insulting to Beyonce.

When the interview ended, Leah said, thank you Mathew and he QUICKLY corrected her, it’s Mr. Knowles.

