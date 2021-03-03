“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT Gruesome Death Scene From Season Premiere *Spoilers*

Last week FX aired the first two episodes of Season 4 of “Snowfall” and it was pretty intense. We’re going to warn you now there are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t watched yet, we suggest you bookmark this article and come back after watching.

Season 4 finds Franklin walking with a cane, thanks to the bullets Melody put in his body in retaliation for her father’s death. The streets are on fire, due to the gang war going on between Manboy and Skully, both who get their supply from Franklin. After one of Manboy’s associates is set up by a girl and viciously murdered by Skully’s goons, who nail his body to wooden beams and put it on display at a park, Franklin decides things have gone too far and he sets a plan into motion. We’re not going to recap the entire episode for you but after watching multiple brutal deaths throughout the course of the show’s life, we had some questions about where “Snowfall” writers are coming up with these creative kill concepts. At a press conference for Season 4 of “Snowfall” held this week and attended by Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Dave Andron, Executive Producer/Writer Walter Mosley, cast members, Damson Idris (Franklin Saint), Carter Hudson (Teddy McDonald), Angela Lewis (Aunt Louie), Isaiah John (Leon), Michael Hyatt (Cissy Saint), Amin Joseph (Uncle Jerome) and Kevin Carroll (Alton Saint) Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden asked Walter Mosley about how the show’s writers came up with the idea for the gruesome demise of Manboy’s associate.

“The crucifixion, was I think, I think that was, who knows, in a room, you don’t remember in a room who came up with what, all of these ideas are passing back and forth, so it’s a communal line,” Mosley said. “We were trying to figure out how — you’re not just killing somebody, you’re sending a message. The whole idea about how these messages are going to be sent, how people who survive are going to feel about it, how they’re going to be afraid of whoever, Damson or whoever, that becomes the thing we are looking for. When you’re doing that kind of writing, you have to enjoy it. So you’re not really sad saying like, ‘Wow we’re going to have to crucify this one.’ We were like, laughing. We were saying, ‘Wow this is great, now this is really going to say something.’ I hate to admit that, but it’s the truth. I think that we try to always try to think about how the deaths can really happen and how the deaths can most impact the other characters, not worrying about the audience so much, but the other characters.”

Janeé opened up the question to the “Snowfall” cast as well, asking them which of the many deaths from the show had haunted them most.

“My favorite death was Amin Joseph, Uncle Jerome’s death,” Damson Idris joked. “Oh wait, no I don’t think that’s happened. Has it happened?”

The entire panel cracked up in response to Idris’ ribbing his cast mate.

“I’m playing,” Idris continued. “For me personally, definitely Andre’s death was the one that haunted me, because I took away a single father, a father that was there for his child, a father who was trying to do right about so that really stayed with me. It speaks a lot to the show’s viewers who wanted him to die so badly. But that’s the show, we fall in love with these characters. The cast are absolutely fantastic. I can’t imagine working with another group of fantastic people. So going into Season 4 I can’t wait for the world to see more of those moments.”

Kevin Carroll, who plays Franklin’s father Alton Saint, jumped in to add how the fictional deaths on the show can’t compare to the real human lives lost.

“We also talk about the deaths on the show and what effect they have, but reality and the most scariest things is the deaths on the show pale in comparison to real life and whats happened in real life,” Carroll said. “If you read the book “Monster” remember the first time they said anyone had gotten killed in the hood, what they ended up doing was going and chopping off a dude’s arm and going to the party and dancing with the arm, in the party. You see what I’m saying? As creative as these deaths are, we also do this show keeping in mind the price that the hood really paid in real life and that’s the real horror story.”

He’s absolutely right, but that doesn’t keep us from being absolutely terrified for what’s to come in the remainder of Season 4. Speaking of which, episode 403 of “Snowfall” airs tonight at 10pm on FX.

