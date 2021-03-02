Sorry ladies and some gents, Lil Uzi Vert is officially off the market… apparently.

After revealing his new bling-bong featured heavily upon his dome piece a few weeks back, Vert seemed to confirm that he and City Girls’ JT were boo’d up as he took to Twitter to show that he’s there to keep her fed and happy. After JT tweeted her “love” of crab legs, Uzi responded in Rico Suave style by simply stating “They on the way.”

I love crab legs. — JT (@ThegirlJT) March 1, 2021

They on the way ✅ 💰 https://t.co/IkISTLZHXX — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 1, 2021

JT responded to the tweet saying “they brung them up. Thank you.”

Everyone knows one way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach. Not in the way y’all dirty-minded folks would automatically think though.

Then came the tweet of the two all cuddled up and living their best life with JT simply saying “Luv ya.”

Good for them.

Though there seems to be a dark cloud of sorts hanging over their new relationship now as Uzi’s ex, Brittany, decided to chime in on their relationship and threw out some text messages between herself and Vert.

Lil Uzi Vert's Ex Brittany exposed these text messages after he revealed his love for JT last night‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/vQETl0wqtN — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 1, 2021

Things looking like they can get messy quick fast, b. Hopefully, this doesn’t become a social media slugfest between the three of them, but chances are they will and we’ll all be here to weigh in as if it’s our business. Just sayin.’

—

Photo: IG

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim Their Relationship On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: