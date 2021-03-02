Black Girl Joy: Regina King Crashes Andra Day’s Interview After Historic Golden Globe Win

Black History continues into Women’s History Month as Andra Day becomes the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (drama). Day receives all of the love and praise from the Golden Globes for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and a special congratulatory surprise from another acclaimed actress.Regina King crashed Day’s Access Hollywood interview after her historic win on Sunday night. It has been 35 years since a Black actress has won the Golden Globe for best actress in the category. The first Black woman was Whoopi Goldberg in 1986 for her role as Ceily in The Color Purple. Naturally, Day’s response to seeing King’s surprise pop up was to scream and jump out of her seat at the sight of the iconic actress and director. The moment was full of splendid stupefaction for Day as her family, team and King showered her with genuine love.

During the interview, Access Hollywood asked Day how she feels being honored and making history as the second Black woman to win in the category.

“I want to continue seeing this platform continue expanding. The moment it’s not a conversation anymore. It’s not like ‘oh black folks involved.’ It’s just how its supposed to be. Everyone’s represented,” she tells Access Hollywood.

Day is stunning in a Haute Couture Chanel gown, and reminisces on her childhood where she would pretend she was draped in designer. Her parents reveled in that moment with her and expressed how proud they are of their baby girl.

Andra Day also speaks on the challenges in portraying Billie Holiday from the drugs, losing 40 pounds for the role and taking on Holiday’s lifestyle, which is much different from Day’s regular routine.